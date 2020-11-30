Matti Leisola: Michael Behe “Opened My Eyes”

Bioscientist Matti Leisola, author of Heretic: One Scientist’s Journey from Darwin to Design, has high praise for biochemist Michael Behe’s latest, A Mousetrap for Darwin.

The humorous Mosquito Bite Scratcher illustration in Michael Behe’s 1996 book Darwin’s Black Box opened my eyes to the irreducibility of biological systems. Ever since, I have followed Behe’s tireless defense of his position in numerous well-argued articles and responses. His style is respectful; he carefully studies the arguments of his critics and explains why they err. His mousetrap example, the bacterial flagellum motor, and other irreducibly complex biological systems, the mounting laboratory evidence of the strict limits of evolution, and his devolution argument should drive the message home: the idea that life’s diversity emerged through the Darwinian evolutionary mechanism is a dead idea. This book is a welcome and valuable collection of these brilliantly argued articles.

To say that a writer "opened your eyes," and to something as profound as the design of life, is a fantastic tribute. Dr. Leisola is Professor Emeritus of Bioprocess Engineering at Finland's Aalto University.