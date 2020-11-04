The Elements — An Independent Line of Evidence for Intelligent Design

Image credit: Henrika Šantel, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, biochemist Michael Denton draws from his groundbreaking new book, The Miracle of the Cell, to explore a fine-tuning design argument centered on the periodic elements essential for life. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Twenty elements — and water, too — appear to have been precisely fine-tuned in advance for highly specific biochemical roles. Without their precise properties, cellular and animal life would be impossible. “Words fail,” says Denton, to describe the “almost eerie sense” that someone very powerful knew in advance the roles and capacities required of various elements to carry out the astonishingly sophisticated activities that make cellular life possible. Denton says that this fine-tuning provides an independent line of evidence that life is the result of intelligent design.