Tomorrow: Behe Springs a Mousetrap on Darwin

Of all the fake criticisms of intelligent design theorists that have been offered over the years, one of the most ludicrous is that ID scientists don’t answer their critics. The charge has been leveled at, among others, biochemist Michael Behe, author of Darwin’s Black Box, The Edge of Evolution, and Darwin Devolves. Behe has been conducting a decades-long independent scientific audit of the evidence for unguided Darwinian evolution — the best evidence that’s said to be available for Darwinism. Does he ignore challenges to his work?

Well, who are you going to believe? The critics? Or your own eyes?

Tomorrow, we unveil the latest from Professor Behe, A Mousetrap for Darwin: Michael J. Behe Answers His Critics. It weighs in at 556 pages. Yes, that’s a big book, collecting his past replies, all the answers and rebuttals that are said not to exist. Dr. Behe is a delightful writer and you will enjoy this. I’ll be sharing with you some thoughts on the book from his fellow scientists in days to come. Here, for example, is famed Brazilian chemist Marcos Eberlin. Dr. Eberlin is a member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences, among other distinctions:

Over the years I have followed Michael Behe’s work in building an arsenal of arguments for intelligent design. And I have followed the desperate attempts of mainstream evolutionists to discredit that work. I’ve found that in their attacks, they have used fallacious logic and zombie science at every turn. A few of the critiques are superficially persuasive, but they hold up best if you don’t think too hard about the biochemical details of their evolutionary scenarios. If you fear to doubt Darwinism, read further at your own peril. Behe’s devastating rebuttals are here in spades. If, however, you are ready and willing to follow the evidence, take heart: Behe guides us into state-of-the-art biochemistry — and into the case for intelligent design — with elegance, clarity, and good grace. This collection is a delight.

