What Makes Humans Unique, and Why It Matters

Image: Screenshot from The War on Humans, via Discovery Institute.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, bioethicist Wesley J. Smith discusses his book The War on Humans, also adapted as a documentary film. Download the podcast or listen to it here. Smith discusses what makes humans unique among the creatures of the earth, and why it matters: “Universal human rights are at stake. The intrinsic dignity of human life is at stake. The understanding of our unique place in the world, both in terms of our value and in terms of obligation, they are at stake.” Listen in. For more information about the digital book and the documentary, visit waronhumans.com.