“Compelling,” “Thorough”: Biochemist Russell Carlson on Behe’s Mousetrap

University of Georgia biochemist Russell W. Carlson welcomes the new book from Discovery Institute Press, A Mousetrap for Darwin: Michael J. Behe Answers His Critics.

Michael Behe’s Darwin’s Black Box, The Edge of Evolution, and Darwin Devolves clearly describe the problems and limits of Darwinism as well as what the mechanism of random mutation and natural selection actually does. Over the years Behe has received a mountain of criticism, all of which has been answered in detail by him in letters to the editors of various journals, newspapers, and blogs. Now, in A Mousetrap for Darwin, Behe treats his readers to his compelling and thorough responses to his critics. Anyone reading this book will become better informed of the powerful arguments for design in biology and better educated regarding the Design v. Darwin debate. I greatly enjoyed Mousetrap and highly recommend it.

Dr. Carlson is Emeritus Professor of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology at the Complex Carbohydrate Research Center.