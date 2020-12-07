Determinism: A “Bizarre Position” Held by Scientists “with Great Confidence”

Photo credit: Nonsap Visuals via Unsplash.

On a new episode of ID the Future, biophysicist Cornelius Hunter continues discussing determinism, which he describes as a “bizarre position” held “with great confidence” by scientists such as the German physicist Sabine Hossenfelder. It’s bizarre, says Hunter, because if it’s true, then the universe’s initial conditions and the laws of nature produced the particular works of Beethoven and Shakespeare willy nilly. If it’s true, then all one says or thinks — right or wrong, true or false — was determined some 13.8 billion years ago. But if that’s the case, then there are no reasonable grounds for concluding that one’s belief in determinism is true. And like David Hume’s argument against miracles, determinism makes a false dichotomy between natural law and free will.

The take-home lesson, according to Hunter: be cautious in listening to “experts” speaking outside their fields. Hunter is joined by host and historian of science Michael Newton Keas. Download the podcast or listen to it here.