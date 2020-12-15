Listen: Tour and Miller on the Engines We Can’t Live Without

Photo credit: Philipp Potocnik via Unsplash.

Today’s ID the Future podcast features Part 1 of an extended interview that first appeared on a podcast show hosted by distinguished Rice University synthetic organic chemist James M. Tour. As he typically does, since it’s the Science & Faith podcast, Dr. Tour begins his show by asking his guest for a statement of faith. Miller, a Christian and a physicist, gives his, and then they dive into origin-of-life science. In a surprisingly accessible discussion given the depth of the material, the pair cover a range of issues — thermodynamics and the origin of the first cell, entropy, free energy, order and disorder, molecular engines, non-equilibrium thermodynamics, and the need for engines and information to overcome the vicissitudes of entropy. Also in the mix — feedback loops, Jeremy England, and much more. Download the podcast or listen to it here.