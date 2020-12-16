Tour, Miller: Cells, and Life, from a Design Perspective

Photo: James Tour in a scene from Science Uprising, via Discovery Institute.

Today’s episode of ID the Future is Part 2 of an extended interview between synthetic organic chemist James Tour and physicist/engineer Brian Miller, Rice University and Discovery Institute respectively. Here the conversation turns to the challenge and necessity of quickly evolving error-correction mechanisms in origin-of-life scenarios and the way origin-of-life researchers slip information and design into their origin-of-life work in the lab. Miller also makes a case for the research benefits of studying cells from a design perspective. Download the podcast or listen to it here.