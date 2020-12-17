Walter Bradley’s Wonderful Life — Scientist, Humanitarian, ID Proponent

Photo: Walter Bradley at the launch of the Bradley Center, by Nathan Jacobson.

Walter Bradley may not be a household name, but in any fair world he would be. He’s sort of like George Bailey in the classic film It’s a Wonderful Life: He has changed many, many lives, and the world is a much better place because of him.

Don’t just take my word for it. Noted philosopher and theologian William Lane Craig declares: “Walter Bradley is one of the most extraordinary men I have ever known. I am in awe of him.” Brian Thomas of Justice and Mercy Energy Services testifies: “Walter was instrumental in helping me understand that my gifts and talents as an engineer could be used to serve the poor and marginalized.” And renowned scientist James Tour at Rice University says: “Professor Walter Bradley fearlessly led the charge for faculty to unabashedly stand up for their faith on campuses.”

Now you can read about Walter Bradley’s wonderful life in a new biography about him, For a Greater Purpose: The Life and Legacy of Walter Bradley. As the biography attests, Walter Bradley is many things: scientist, professor, NASA researcher, pioneer in intelligent design research, proponent of the reconciliation of science and faith, and a leader in empowering people in Africa with apropriate technologies.

A retired professor from both Texas A&M and Baylor University, Bradley is also a longtime Fellow of the Center for Science & Culture at Discovery Institute, and he is the namesake of the Institute’s Walter Bradley Center for Natural and Artificial Intelligence.

Bradley’s new bio is co-authored by his Baylor University colleague Robert J. Marks and thinker and entrepreneur William Dembski. Marks also directs the Bradley Center, and Dembski is a Distinguished Fellow there. Get your own copy now.