Algorithmic Specified Complexity: Genesis

On a classic episode of ID the Future, Robert J. Marks and Winston Ewert, both of the Evolutionary Informatics Lab, discuss three of their papers written with design theorist William Dembski. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

The focus here is evolutionary informatics, algorithmic specified complexity, and information theory as it relates to biology and evolutionary theory. Ewert discusses the mathematical foundation for why we know Mount Rushmore is designed in a way that Mount Fuji isn’t. In particular he explains a recent advance in information theory, the theory of algorithmic specified complexity. Also in the conversation: snowflakes and … poker. To find all three papers under discussion, and more on the topic, jump over to the Evolutionary Informatics website.