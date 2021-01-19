Dr. Casey Luskin Is in the Building!

Photo: Casey Luskin, by Caitlin Bassett.

It’s a good day, both for Discovery Institute and for me personally. As Casey Luskin indicated here earlier, he is back! Dr. Luskin’s PhD in geology, from the University of Johannesburg, is something to celebrate. It was five years in the making, during which his location and activities were a closely guarded secret. In truth, while he was far away geographically, we thought of Casey often and missed him. The reality of the Darwinist cancel culture meant that if word got out, some malignant ID critic — more than one, in all likelihood — would try to hurt him and ruin his doctoral work, get him kicked out of his university, whatever they could do. There were a couple of times when we were anxious that something just like that might happen. No doubt Casey will have more to say about these adventures.

The secrecy is really a lesson about the parlous state of academic freedom under Darwinist domination, especially here in the United States. As I’ve said before, this is how they maintain the “consensus” on evolutionary theory — by fear of professional ruin. If that’s the way you think scientific investigation ought to be conducted, then you should be pleased with this state of affairs.

In any case, I’m very glad to have my cherished colleague, friend, and partner in thought crimes back with us again and writing publicly. So, yay! He is pictured above at Discovery headquarters. The photo was taken today. Welcome back, Casey.