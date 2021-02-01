Jonathan Witt: A Cosmos Charged with Meaning, Purpose — and Genius

Image: Fermi Spirograph, by NASA/DOE/Fermi LAT Collaboration.

A classic episode of ID the Future spotlights A Meaningful World: How the Arts and Sciences Reveal the Genius of Nature. The late Phillip Johnson called the book from InterVarsity Press “a wise and witty romp through the fallacies of reductionism.” The work challenges the philosophy of materialism by exploring the fine-tuning of the laws of physics, the artistry of ordinary substances like carbon and water, the intricacy of biological organisms, and the drama of the scientific enterprise itself. In contrast to contemporary claims that the world is ultimately meaningless, author Jonathan Witt and co-author Benjamin Wiker reveal a cosmos charged with meaning, purpose, and even genius. Download the podcast or listen to it here.