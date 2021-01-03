Listen: Evolution on the Edge

Photo credit: Shashank Sahay, via Unsplash.

On a new episode of ID the Future, Lehigh University biologist Michael Behe goes deeper into A Mousetrap for Darwin. Behe and host Eric Anderson turn their attention to the new book’s section defending Behe’s earlier work, The Edge of Evolution. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

In that earlier book, Behe reviewed hard data from evolution studies of malaria parasites, HIV, and E. coli, showed that blind evolutionary processes face severe limits as to what they can build, and argued that intelligent design was required for the origin of life’s great diversity. In this new conversation Behe touches on some of the attempts to refute that argument and suggests why those attempts fail. For a more in-depth look at his defense of The Edge of Evolution, get your copy of A Mousetrap for Darwin: Michael J. Behe Answers His Critics and check out Part 3 of the book.