Why We Do This Work

Photo: Star cluster NGC 602, by NASA.

I am reading a response journal from a student in my Science and Religion class and came across a comment that really captures why we do what we do. The student is reflecting on a chapter from Paul Davies’s The Goldilocks Enigma and writes:

I remember getting really scared in elementary school where we had to watch universe documentaries with no mention of any kind of purpose or meaning; from a very young age I have experienced deep existential dread and I do not think those films helped.

Let’s keep at it. Our children need what we are trying to provide.

Editor’s note: Dr. Shedinger is a Professor of Religion at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. He is the author of a recent book critiquing Darwinian triumphalism, The Mystery of Evolutionary Mechanisms.