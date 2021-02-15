Abiogenesis Series with James Tour: Watch Now

Photo: James Tour, via YouTube (screenshot).

The incomparable chemist James Tour has launched his new series on abiogenesis — the origin of life from non-life. Watch the first lesson now.

In this prologue episode, Dr. James Tour explains why he is addressing abiogenesis and common misconceptions in this series of lectures. After providing the outline for the course, Dr. Tour provides a sneak peak of the upcoming critique.

The next installment will be viewable Monday, February 15, at 5 pm. For more Tour, download free chapters from the recent Discovery Institute Press book The Mystery of Life’s Origin: The Continuing Controversy (2020). Find that here. And find the opening video of the Tour series below: