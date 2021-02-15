Abiogenesis Series with James Tour: Watch Now

Evolution Icon Evolution

David Klinghoffer
February 14, 2021, 8:05 PM
Photo: James Tour, via YouTube (screenshot).

The incomparable chemist James Tour has launched his new series on abiogenesis — the origin of life from non-life. Watch the first lesson now.

In this prologue episode, Dr. James Tour explains why he is addressing abiogenesis and common misconceptions in this series of lectures. After providing the outline for the course, Dr. Tour provides a sneak peak of the upcoming critique.

The next installment will be viewable Monday, February 15, at 5 pm. For more Tour, download free chapters from the recent Discovery Institute Press book The Mystery of Life’s Origin: The Continuing Controversy (2020). Find that here. And find the opening video of the Tour series below:

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

