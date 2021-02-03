Dallas Conference and COVID’s Silver Lining

Photo: Stephen Meyer at the 2020 Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, by Chris Morgan.

I mentioned earlier today that the Summer Seminars on Intelligent Design this year will be more accessible than ever before, thanks to going hybrid — with live online and in-person elements, including a capstone gathering for U.S. participants to be held in Dallas. This heightened accessibility is what I called Covid’s “silver lining.” Well, the same is true of our upcoming Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, to be held Saturday, February 20.

Dallas is centrally located and Texas is relatively “open” for business compared with Seattle and Washington State. That having been said, we knew many fans of intelligent design would want an online option, and that’s what we have built in. This means the Dallas Conference, a highlight of the year for the ID movement, is now accessible not only to those willing to driving to Dallas — but to everyone around the world with an Internet connection!

So just because it says Dallas Conference in the title, don’t think this great event is limited in any way by geography.

Some questions we’ll address:

Does our universe point to God? Do molecules show evidence of foresight? Were humans produced through an unguided evolutionary process or by intelligent design?

Speakers will include Stephen Meyer, previewing his new book Return of the God Hypothesis; Casey Luskin, just returning to public life and to Discovery Institute after completing a PhD in geology in South Africa; as well as William Dembski, Melissa Cain Travis, and Marcos Eberlin. Join us by registering here, where you’ll also find more information about the conference. A full schedule is here.