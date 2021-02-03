Faith & Science Icon Faith & Science

Early Praise for Meyer’s Return of the God Hypothesis — And a Preorder Offer

David Klinghoffer
February 3, 2021, 3:37 PM
Photo: Stephen Meyer, by Nathan Jacobson.

Stephen Meyer’s sequel to Signature in the Cell and Darwin’s Doubt is now less than two months from publication. It’s already winning praise — see below from University of Georgia biochemist Russell Carlson. Return of the God Hypothesis will be available on March 31. What should you do in the meantime? Preorder now! See the new website for the book for all the perks that come with preordering. It’s easy to do and includes a preview excerpt, a digital booklet by Meyer, a major discount on an online course with the author, and a private Zoom event.

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

Share

Tags

Darwin’s Doubtdigital bookletexcerptpreviewReturn of the God HypothesisSignature in the CellZoom