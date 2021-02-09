For Darwin Day, Website Resists Disinformation Campaign Against Intelligent Design

Image source: IntelligentDesign.Org.

One of the key terms of this cultural moment is “disinformation,” also known as “misinformation.” Much of the time these words are aimed by censors at ideas they simply don’t like. Kevin Roose, writing in that leading propaganda organ, the New York Times, even advocates for a federal-level government “task force” led by a “reality czar” to tell Americans what’s true and what’s not, thus combatting “the scourge of hoaxes and lies.”

A reality czar “sounds a little dystopian,” says Mr. Roose, “I’ll grant.” Gee, do ya think so? If you like the idea of living in China, then the government using social media and the Internet to tell everyone what to believe should sound like just the ticket.

The truth is that the theory of intelligent design has been the object of a disinformation campaign, marked by lies and conspiracy theories, for many years. This stuff is not new. The propaganda war, directed against an idea that’s been around since Plato and Aristotle — that nature bears scientific evidence of a guiding purpose — has been waged by mainstream media like the New York Times, but above all, by Wikipedia. Even Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger has blasted the online encyclopedia coverage’s of ID as “appallingly biased.”

There has been an urgent need for online resources that present the truth about science-based critiques of Darwinism and the case for intelligent design. Evolution News, the daily voice of the ID movement, is one source. But where do you go for a general introduction to ID for the total newcomer? Or for the intermediate or advanced learner? This week leads up to Darwin Day on Friday, February 12 — the birthday of Charles Darwin. For the occasion, the Center for Science & Culture is delighted to launch IntelligentDesign.Org. Everything about ID that ought to be at Wikipedia, and much more, is right there.

“What’s Intelligent Design?”

The web address has been around for some time, but we have revamped the site to the point where it is now completely new. Hats off to our web artist Nathan Jacobson for the beautiful and streamlined look and feel. There’s a huge amount to explore, including videos, articles, news, a curriculum, frequently asked questions, and more. All the science stars of the ID movement are represented including Stephen Meyer, William Dembski, Douglas Axe, Jonathan Wells, Casey Luskin, Jay Richards, and Guillermo Gonzalez. Some of the material will be familiar — like John West’s documentary Human Zoos, which has hit 3.1 million views on YouTube. But much else is brand new. This is where to send a friend, family member, or teacher who asks, “What’s intelligent design?”

Of course I am leaving a lot out, so I’ll just have to go and check out IntelligentDesign.Org for yourself. Look back here later for news about a brand new video, “A Scientific Assent” — that is, to intelligent design — that will be featured at the site, as well. This is a major step forward for truth against lies.