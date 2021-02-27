From Tom Gilson, Rhetorical Advice for Opponents of Intelligent Design

Photocredit: Momentmal, via Pixabay.

On a new episode of ID the Future, author Tom Gilson offers advice to ID opponents on how to improve their persuasive strategy. Getting ID theory right instead of criticizing a made-up straw man would be a good start, Gilson says. He offers several additional suggestions, all of which have the incidental effect of highlighting the many suspect rhetorical strategies commonly employed by prominent opponents of ID. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Gilson is the author of six books on faith, culture, and philosophy, and has a background in organizational strategy and organizational psychology. He is a blogger, a senior editor at The Stream, and the sound editor of this podcast.