Jonathan Wells: Scientific Revolutions and Counter-Revolutions

On a classic ID the Future episode, Casey Luskin interviews biologist Jonathan Wells about evolution, intelligent design, scientific revolutions, and historian of science Thomas Kuhn. Kuhn argued from the history of science that reigning scientific paradigms do not give way gently and rationally before new and conflicting evidence; instead, the proponents of the old paradigm tend to dig in their heels and resist till the bitter end. Wells sees this dynamic at work with the reigning paradigm in origins biology, the modern theory of evolution, now challenged by the theory of intelligent design. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Wells describes examples of how the current conversation among scientists about evolution and intelligent design matches many of the key characteristics of earlier paradigm shifts outlined in Kuhn’s seminal work The Structure of Scientific Revolutions. As part of the conversation Luskin and Wells also highlight Wells’s incisive and sometimes irreverent The Politically Incorrect Guide to Darwinism and Intelligent Design.