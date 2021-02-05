Lincoln, Darwin, and ID in a Nutshell

Congratulations to the authors of the recent book from Discovery Institute Press, Evolution and Intelligent Design in a Nutshell, for an excellent write-up by World Magazine editor Marvin Olasky:

Abraham Lincoln and Charles Darwin were born on the same day: Feb. 12, 1809. Lincoln’s words have stood the test of time, while Evolution and Intelligent Design in a Nutshell (Discovery, 2020) shows why Darwinism and its neo variants fall short. Authors Thomas Lo, Paul Chien, Eric Anderson, Robert Alston, and Robert Waltzer explain that life could not have emerged from a chemical soup, because it only exists via secret ingredient: information. Cells are intricate machines. Irreducible complexity is an unavoidable complication. Junk DNA is not junk. Our surroundings, and chemical elements themselves, are fine-tuned for life.

The comparison between Lincoln and Darwin is noteworthy. The words of the former are immortal, of the latter…increasingly evident in their mortality. The Nutshell book is an easy-to-digest introduction to a profound subject. There was an urgent, long-standing need for such a book, and here it is!