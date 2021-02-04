No Free Lunch for Darwin — The AI Case Against Blind Evolution

Photo: Charles Darwin in 1855, by Maull and Polyblank, Literary and Scientific Portrait Club, via Wikimedia Commons.

Can artificial intelligence algorithms prove Darwinian evolution? Why won’t some scientists admit the information and intelligent design inherent in evolutionary computing? Do random processes disprove intelligent design?

On a new ID the Future episode cross-posted at Mind Matters, professor of neurosurgery Michael Egnor hosts Robert J. Marks, Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Baylor University, and Director of Discovery Institute’s Walter Bradley Center for Natural & Artificial Intelligence. The two discuss evolutionary computing, the no free lunch theorem, Aristotle, and the contextual role of purpose in recognizing chance events. Download the podcast or listen to it here.