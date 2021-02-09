RNA World in a World of Hurt

Image credit: Brian Gage.

On a new episode of ID the Future, biophysicist Cornelius Hunter and host Eric Anderson discuss the RNA World hypothesis, an explanation for how the first self-reproducing organism might have arisen via mindless chemical processes. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Hunter and Anderson have each written on the topic, and together they explain some of the many and growing problems with this RNA-first explanation for the origin of life. They spotlight some recent admissions in mainstream scientific publications that it’s time to move on from the cherished but embattled RNA World. The conversation begins with a recent essay by Hunter at Evolution News, “RNA World: Repeated Downfalls, Repeated Resurrections.” For more on the challenges of creating the first self-reproducing biological entity, see Eric Anderson’s Chapter 3 of Evolution and Intelligent Design in a Nutshell.