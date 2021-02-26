Study: Hands of “Ardi” Indicate a Chimp-like Tree-Dweller and Knuckle-Walker

Photo: Ardipithecus ramidus, by Tiia Monto, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

Recently we saw that a new study found the supposed human ancestor Sahelanthropus tchadensis had a chimp-like quadruped body plan. It therefore should not be considered a human ancestor. The hominin fossil Ardipithecus ramidus, or “Ardi,” has been going through a similar evolution.

Initially, Ardi was widely called the “oldest human ancestor,” due to its supposed skeletal traits that indicated an early bipedal (upright walking) species. Lead researcher Tim White even called Ardi the “Rosetta stone for understanding bipedalism.” But after Ardi was officially announced, other papers strongly challenged the claim that Ardi was bipedal. One article in Science commented that “All of the Ar. ramidus bipedal characters cited also serve the mechanical requisites of quadrupedality.” Another review in Nature argued strongly that “the claim that Ardipithecus ramidus was a facultative terrestrial biped is vitiated because it is based on highly speculative inferences about the presence of lumbar lordosis and on relatively few features of the pelvis and foot.”

More Strikes Against Bipedality

Now, according to a new study in the journal Science Advances, “Ardipithecus hand provides evidence that humans and chimpanzees evolved from an ancestor with suspensory adaptations,” the hand of Ardipithecus ramidus was suited for climbing and swinging in trees, and possibly also for knuckle-walking. These are more strikes against Ardi’s bipedality. The new study states (internal citations removed):

[T]he hand of the 4.4-million-year-old hominin Ardipithecus ramidus purportedly provides evidence that the hominin hand was derived from a more generalized form. Here, we use morphometric and phylogenetic comparative methods to show that Ardipithecus retains suspensory adapted hand morphologies shared with chimpanzees and bonobos.… Our results show that, despite subtle differences from modern suspensory apes (e.g., decreased MC5 length), the Ar. ramidus hand (ARA-VP-6/500) displays morphometric affinities with great apes and shared a selective regime with modern chimpanzees and bonobos.… We interpret the shared aspects of nonpollical metacarpal and phalangeal morphology of Ar. ramidus, Pan, and, by estimation, the Homo–Pan LCA to reflect the use of below-branch, suspensory posture and locomotion as part of a varied positional repertoire including arboreality, vertical climbing, and, among the latter two, terrestrial quadrupedalism.… Overall, our analysis demonstrates that the hand morphology of Ar. ramidus is more closely aligned with chimpanzees and bonobos than generalized quadrupeds, which supports the hypothesis that hominins evolved from an ancestor with a positional repertoire including suspension, vertical climbing, and, possibly, knuckle walking.

Chimp-Like Locomotion

Note that they propose that Ardi had a chimp-like mode of locomotion: “suspension, vertical climbing, and, possibly, knuckle walking.” They do not consider it to have been bipedal, like humans.

The magazine The Scientist has a story on the study, explaining that Ardi’s hand morphology is much closer to chimps than to humans or the australopithecines (which are thought to lie on the human branch of the tree):

The researchers integrated 26 measurements from the 2009 Ardipithecus data, including the length of finger bones and joint dimensions of the knuckles, into a statistical model that also included corresponding measurements from other primate species, both living and extinct. They used the model to group species with similar hand morphology. Ardipithecus clustered with orangutans, chimpanzees, spider monkeys, and gibbons — all of which grasp tree branches as they climb vertically and swing through the trees. Ardipithecus hands did not cluster with those of modern humans, Australopithecus — the genus that includes Lucy and is believed to be a direct human ancestor — gorillas, and baboons, all of which climb over the tops of tree branches. The authors also performed an analysis of curvature in hand bones, which correlates with how animals move, across all the species. The curvature of the Ardipithecus hand bones again pointed to similarities with orangutans, chimpanzees, gibbons, and spider monkeys and differences from people and gorillas.

Given that chimpanzees are our supposed next-closest relative, this sort of an analysis ought to put Ardi, if anywhere, on the chimp branch rather than the human branch. Yet The Scientist persists in calling Ardi the “the last common ancestor of people and chimps.” Why would they say this? They got it from the study’s lead author, who said, “The fossil evidence suggests that early human ancestors and the last common ancestor of humans and chimps was far more similar to chimpanzees than to any other living primate.”

Not a Good Candidate

That doesn’t make sense. If Ardi is far more similar to chimpanzees than to humans, that suggests Ardi is much more closely related to chimps than to us, and is not a good candidate for the common ancestor. The flawed argument suggests timidity: the authors seem afraid (or perhaps unable) to challenge the consensus view that Ardi was representative of the last common ancestor of humans and chimps. Only one scientist quoted at the end of the article seemed to appreciate this point:

Madelaine Böhme, a paleontologist at the University of Tübingen in Germany who was not involved in the work, notes that while the authors “are able to show the suspensory or chimp-like anatomy of Ardi,” it’s still unclear if Ardipithecus is an ancestor of Australopithecus, she says. “It’s an assumption, and this assumption is poorly supported.”

Indeed, the assumption that Ardi was a human ancestor seems more “poorly supported” all the time.