The Making of a Darwin-Dissenting Doctor

Photo source: Geoffrey Simmons.

On a classic ID the Future episode, Casey Luskin interviews Center for Science & Culture Fellow and physician Geoffrey Simmons on what led him from card-carrying Darwinist to Darwin-skeptic. Download the podcast or listen to it there.

Simmons has a BS in biology; coursework completed for an MS in microbiology, University of Illinois; an M.D., University of Illinois Medical School; Internship and Residency in Internal Medicine, LAC-USC Medical Center; Boarded in Internal Medicine since 1974. He is the author of several books, including What Darwin Didn’t Know (2004), Billions of Missing Links (2007), and Are We Here to Re-Create Ourselves?: The Convergence of Designs (2019).