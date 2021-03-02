Good News: Dallas Conference on Science and Faith Rescheduled for March 13

Our third annual Dallas Conference on Science and Faith had to be postponed due to the disastrous weather in the state that affected so many Texans and also knocked our planned venue out of commission. We’re relieved that the weather event is past. That was disappointing, but there is a silver lining. The conference has been rescheduled as an entirely online and international livestream event, with the same lineup of speakers: Stephen Meyer, Melissa Cain Travis, Marcos Eberlin, William Dembski, and Casey Luskin.

The new date is Saturday, March 13, from 9 am to 3 pm. Look here for more information.

From the event description:

Does our universe point to God? Do molecules show evidence of foresight? Were humans produced through an unguided evolutionary process or by intelligent design? Explore these questions and more at the third annual Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, sponsored by Discovery Institute on March 13, 2021.

Go here to register. To purchase tickets, there are options for individuals and households. We’ll look forward to your joining us!