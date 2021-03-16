Eric Hedin, Canceled Science, and the Limits of Science

Image credit: Brian Gage.

On a new ID the Future episode, Canceled Science author and physicist Eric Hedin sits down with host Eric Anderson to discuss what does and doesn’t constitute science, what nature can and can’t accomplish, and the use and abuse of consensus claims in determining scientific truth. It’s all material explored in Hedin’s new book, Canceled Science: What Some Atheists Don’t Want You to See, available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers. Download the podcast or listen to it here.