A new episode of ID the Future moves regular host Eric Anderson into the guest slot to talk with host Andrew McDiarmid about the success of the 2020 Discovery Institute Press book Evolution and Intelligent Design in a Nutshell. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

McDiarmid and Anderson discuss both the praise and criticism the book has received, what it covers, and how it actually breaks some new ground even while mainly being intended as a highly accessible introduction to ID arguments from prominent design theorists such as Stephen Meyer, William Dembski, and Michael Behe. Anderson co-authored the book with Paul Chien, Thomas Y. Lo, Robert Waltzer, and Robert Alston.