God Hypothesis: Meyer Performs “Gigaton Task,” Says Burgess of Cambridge and Bristol Universities

The books are here! Stephen Meyer’s Return of the God Hypothesis is out at the end of this month, and I have the finished product in front of me. I got my copy yesterday, and it’s a beauty.

Here’s the latest praise from a distinguished scientist — Stuart Burgess, of Cambridge and Bristol universities — who says the book “performs a gigaton task of covering the origin of everything from molecular machinery to the entire universe.” A gigaton, in case you wondered, is a measure of explosive power, “how many billion tons of TNT would be needed to produce the same energy.” That’s a lot of energy to put between two covers.

