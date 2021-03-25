Listen: Mathematician Gregory Chaitin on Gödel, Incompleteness … and Children

Photo: Central Park, by Anthony Quintano from Hillsborough, NJ, United States, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

The two discuss Chaitin’s beginnings in computer science, his growing up in the 1960s a stone’s throw from Central Park, his thoughts on historic scientists in his field such as Leonard Euler and Kurt Gödel, and the story of Chaitin’s cold-calling the famed German-Austrian logician, mathematician, and philosopher, and how a snowstorm and Gödel’s quirky personality thwarted a meeting. Also touched on: Gödel’s ontological proof for the existence of God and how children can be said to have solved Chaitin’s incompleteness problem.