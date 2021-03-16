Physicist and Nobel Laureate Brian Josephson — Intelligent Design Is “Valid Science”

Brian Josephson, Nobel Prize-winning physicist, has joined the ranks of prominent scientists endorsing Stephen Meyer’s upcoming book, Return of the God Hypothesis. In the new book, Meyer adds the discoveries of physics and cosmology to those of biology to extend the argument for intelligent design and draw an inference to a personal God.

Josephson, an emeritus professor at Cambridge University and Fellow of the Royal Society, is persuaded by Meyer that intelligent design is “valid science.” Obviously, it’s gratifying to win praise from an eminent scientist, but all the more so given that his own field is the linchpin of Meyer’s case for God.

