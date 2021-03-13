Stephen Meyer and J. P. Moreland Take on Theistic Evolution and Materialism

Photo: J. P. Moreland, via Crossway Books.

On a classic ID the Future episode, philosophers J. P. Moreland and Stephen Meyer speak before a live audience, highlighting contradictions at the heart of theistic evolution. They also answer logical challenges directed at intelligent design theory and highlight crucial problems with thinking that science thrives best on its own, apart from strong support from both philosophy and theology. The live event spotlights a major Crossway book, Theistic Evolution: A Scientific, Philosophical, and Theological Critique, for which Moreland and Meyer served as editors. Download the podcast or listen to it here.