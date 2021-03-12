Stephen Meyer: Why You Should Pre-Order Return of the God Hypothesis Now

By enlarging his scope to include the origin and structure of the universe, Meyer reveals why science confirms not just merely a generic intelligent design in a nature.

The end of this month brings the publication of Stephen Meyer’s Return of the God Hypothesis, the book that completes his trilogy that began with Signature in the Cell and Darwin’s Doubt. It’s a dramatic arrival for a book because this time, by enlarging his scope to include the study of the origin and structure of the universe, Meyer reveals why science confirms not just a design in a nature, of unknown origins, but the involvement of the personal God known to Western theism.

In a new video, Meyer explains something else — why you should pre-order Return of the God Hypothesis now rather than waiting until the publication date! The publication date is March 30. Watch now: