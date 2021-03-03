Tulane Physicist Frank Tipler on Meyer’s God Hypothesis

More praise is rolling in from scientists for Stephen Meyer’s new book, due out at the end of this month, Return of the God Hypothesis. From the origin of life itself and the origin of complex life, in his first two books, Dr. Meyer now turns to physics and cosmology, permitting him to draw the stunning conclusion of a personal God acting at the dawn of material existence and through the history of life. Professor Frank Tipler, a physicist at Tulane University, offers high praise for a “superb job.” He observes that Meyer shows the “universe had a beginning.” Such a seemingly simple observation has profound implications, as Stephen Meyer shows. Order the book now and get the perks available only to those readers who pre-order!