Watch: Some (but Far from All) of the Raves for Meyer’s God Hypothesis

David Klinghoffer
March 17, 2021, 2:36 PM
Stephen Meyer
Photo: Stephen Meyer at the 2020 Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, by Chris Morgan.

“Meyer skewers materialism,” “Meyer confirms a truth that the ideologues find too frightening even to consider,” “Clear, compelling, and entertaining to read,” “A truly superb analysis of the relevant evidence,” and my own favorite, “God will be pleased.” These are some of the raves that Stephen Meyer’s upcoming book, Return of the God Hypothesis, has received so far. Oh, and the book just got an endorsement from physicist and Nobel Laureate Brian Josephson at Cambridge University, who is persuaded that intelligent design is “valid science.” Dr. Josephson is one of 40 scientists who have joined Meyer in advancing the God hypothesis.

Here’s a little video with some of the latest praise. It also explains the perks that go with pre-ordering the book before the publication date on March 30. One is an exclusive video conference with Dr. Meyer, on April 24, where you can put your own questions to him:

