Darwin in Kindergarten: Brought to You by the National Science Foundation

Photo credit: Erika Fletcher via Unsplash.

On a classic ID the Future episode, Sarah Chaffee describes taxpayer-funded research exploring the most effective ways to pre-condition young minds to accept neo-Darwinism. The National Science Foundation awarded Boston University a grant of just under $1.5 million for their project, “Evolving Minds in Early Elementary School: Foundations for a Learning Sequence on Natural Selection Using Stories.” Download the podcast or listen to it here.