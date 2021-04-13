Great News — Stephen Meyer’s Return of the God Hypothesis Is a Bestseller!

Photo: Stephen Meyer at the 2020 Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, by Chris Morgan.

Congratulations to our colleague Stephen Meyer! His new book, Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe, is not only an important new work, making the case for a personal God from the scientific evidence of cosmology, physics, and biology, and opening a fresh frontier for intelligent design. It’s also a bestseller, hitting both the USA Today and Publishers Weekly bestseller lists!

That means that Dr. Meyer’s message is reaching not just the scientists (see the list of scientific endorsers here, including Nobel Prize-winning physicist Brian Josephson) but the greater reading public. This is awesome news.