Great News — Stephen Meyer’s Return of the God Hypothesis Is a Bestseller!

Photo: Stephen Meyer at the 2020 Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, by Chris Morgan.
Congratulations to our colleague Stephen Meyer! His new book,
, is not only an important new work, making the case for a personal God from the scientific evidence of cosmology, physics, and biology, and opening a fresh frontier for intelligent design. It’s also a bestseller, hitting both the Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe USA Today and Publishers Weekly bestseller lists!
That means that Dr. Meyer’s message is reaching not just the scientists (
see the list of scientific endorsers here, including Nobel Prize-winning physicist Brian Josephson) but the greater reading public. This is awesome news.
Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children. Share
Tags biology Brian Josephson cosmology intelligent design Nobel Prize physicists physics Publishers Weekly Return of the God Hypothesis Stephen Meyer USA Today