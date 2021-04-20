Meyer: Why the Return of the God Hypothesis?

Stephen Meyer’s new book — Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe — poses a question in its very title. Actually, several. What is the “God hypothesis”? What happened to it, and when, so that it needed to stage a dramatic return? The key findings of modern science that support the hypothesis are that:

1. The universe has a beginning. 2. The universe has been finely tuned for the possibility of life. 3. There have been huge bursts of information into our biosphere.

Meyer explains the rise, eclipse, and return of the scientific case for God in a short video.