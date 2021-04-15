Stephen Meyer Defends His New Book to Cosmologist Brian Keating

Photo: Stephen Meyer, via Dr. Meyer's Facebook page.

A new episode of ID the Future features the first part of a conversation between Stephen Meyer, author of the newly released Return of the God Hypothesis, and host Brian Keating, the Chancellor’s Distinguished Professor of Physics at the Center for Astrophysics & Space Sciences at the University of California, San Diego. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Do the laws of cosmology, physics, and biology exhibit dispositive evidence of a cosmic designer? Do the Big Bang and fine-tuning suggest a “Mind” behind it all? In the book and in this conversation Meyer argues in the affirmative. Keating tells what he likes about the new book and draws on his deep knowledge of cosmology to press Meyer with some great challenges and other questions. Check out Keating’s website here, and learn more about Meyer’s new book here.