Summer Seminar Application Deadline Extended to April 30

One of the biggest professional activities that I missed while living abroad in South Africa for over four years doing my PhD was participating in Discovery Institute’s Summer Seminar on Intelligent Design. For those who don’t already know, the Summer Seminar is an online/in-person program where students can learn about ID from the top scientists and scholars in the field.

This summer’s 2021 program begins in early June, when students can start watching online lectures and reading the materials. The group sessions with live lectures and discussions will then begin June 25-26, which is the first of three weekends of online-lectures and discussions (June 25-26, July 2-3, and July 9-10). The program ends with a capstone weekend in Dallas from July 15-17 with in-person lectures (the capstone weekend will be in-person for U.S. participants who can be present, and online for international participants).

Students must apply to be accepted into the program. There are limited slots in the program, and more applications are always submitted than there are slots available, so it’s best to apply as soon as possible. Applications for the 2021 program were originally due April 12, but the good news is that because there was a rush of applications coming in at the very last minute, we have decided to extend the application deadline until April 30.

Two Tracks, by Design

More information about the program can be found at www.discovery.org/sem where the online application can also be found. But to share some more details, the program has two “tracks”:

A science track titled the “Seminar on Intelligent Design in the Natural Sciences” (which I will be hosting this year)

A humanities track, titled the “C. S. Lewis Fellows Program on Science and Society” (for which I will also teach a lecture or two)

Both tracks deal with scientific issues related to ID but the C. S. Lewis track focuses more on humanities, law, and social-science related issues.

The program is intended for upper class university undergrads and graduate students who have an interest in ID. We also sometimes accommodate recent graduates (especially post-docs or junior faculty). The program is free to attend and scholarships are typically available for those who need assistance with travel to Dallas.

If you’re a student who is interested in ID and qualifies to attend (remember, you must have at least junior class university status to attend), we hope that you will apply to attend the program. We look forward to receiving your application by April 30 and meeting you this summer!