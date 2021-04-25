Terrific Video Interview with Erik Larson

Photo source: Academic Influence/YouTube (screen shot).

I’ve been reviewing philosopher and programmer Erik Larson’s The Myth of Artificial Intelligence. See my earlier posts, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

Here’s a terrific video interview that Larson did with Academic Influence. It was done before his book was released and gives a succinct summary of the book. It’s short (15 minutes, compared to the hour-long interview with Brookings described in my previous post).

For not only the full video of this interview with Larson but also a transcript of it, go to the Academic Influence website here.

For a nice period-piece video on Weizenbaum’s ELIZA program, check out this YouTube video: