Three Tough Existential Questions for Steve Meyer

David Klinghoffer
April 29, 2021, 1:36 PM
Photo: Voyager Golden Record, by NASA, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Physicist Brian Keating had a perfectly delightful and quite unusual conversation with our colleague Stephen Meyer. For his Into the Impossible podcast, he posed three fascinating existential or metaphysical questions that would have had me sweating if they had been posed to me. Dr. Keating is a Chancellor’s Distinguished Professor at U.C. San Diego and Dr. Meyer is the author most recently of Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe

Keating asks, among other things, what Meyer would inscribe in a space-bound time capsule intended to last a billion years, like the Voyager Golden Record, as Carl Sagan had the opportunity to do. It’s a really sweet conversation. One point that Steve makes is that he has tried to take the hostility or militancy out of exchanges with people who see things differently than we do. That is something for us all to keep in mind. Let’s not be “militant theists,” as Meyer puts it. Keating’s own position is as yet a bit enigmatic to me, and I would like to seek further clarification at some point. He is a wonderful personality. Enjoy:

You can find the rest of their discussion for the podcast here.

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

