Faith & Science Icon Faith & Science
Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design

Tonight: Stephen Meyer on Coast to Coast AM

David Klinghoffer
April 5, 2021, 11:42 AM
Israel
Photo: Stephen Meyer, by Daniel Reeves.

Coast to Coast AM is an off-beat overnight radio talk show with host George Noory that is never boring. It’s also incredibly popular with 10+ million listeners every week. So it’s an unusual and valuable opportunity to reach a new audience. Stephen Meyer will be on tonight, talking with Noory and interacting with callers. This is worth staying up late to hear. Steve will be on, discussing his new book, Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe, from 10 pm to midnight Pacific time, or 1 am to 3 am Eastern. You can find a station near you that carries the program here.

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

Share

Tags

callersCoast to Coast AMcosmologyfaithGeorge Nooryintelligent designlistenersradioReturn of the God HypothesisStephen Meyer