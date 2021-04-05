Tonight: Stephen Meyer on Coast to Coast AM

Photo: Stephen Meyer, by Daniel Reeves.

Coast to Coast AM is an off-beat overnight radio talk show with host George Noory that is never boring. It’s also incredibly popular with 10+ million listeners every week. So it’s an unusual and valuable opportunity to reach a new audience. Stephen Meyer will be on tonight, talking with Noory and interacting with callers. This is worth staying up late to hear. Steve will be on, discussing his new book, Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe, from 10 pm to midnight Pacific time, or 1 am to 3 am Eastern. You can find a station near you that carries the program here.