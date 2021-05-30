Beautifully Engineered: Peer-Reviewed Paper Argues for Intelligent Design

Photo credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Rosario; Acknowledgment: L. Shatz.

On a classic ID the Future episode, Dr. Dominic Halsmer, a Senior Professor of Engineering at Oral Roberts University, discusses his peer-reviewed paper, “The Coherence of an Engineered World,” published in the International Journal of Design & Nature and Ecodynamics. Listen in as Halsmer describes signs of engineering he sees in nature, explains to host Casey Luskin some of the ways the universe appears strikingly bio-friendly, and tells why he’s convinced these various lines of evidence suggest intelligent design. Download the podcast or listen to it here.