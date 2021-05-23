Billions of Missing Links: Mysteries Evolution Can’t Explain

Photo source: Geoffrey Simmons.

On a classic ID the Future episode, host Casey Luskin interviews Dr. Geoffrey Simmons, author of Billions of Missing Links. Download the podcast or listen to it here. In the book Simmons shows that as modern science has progressed from the visible to the invisible (from the macroscopic to the biomolecular and biochemical) the numbers of missing evolutionary links have skyrocketed. Every new discovery brings many more questions than answers, and ever more evidence that blind evolution cannot explain the origin of life’s astonishingly sophisticated biological designs.