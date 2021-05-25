Intelligent Design
Concluding Comments: Playing God vs. Respecting Design
In six previous posts (here, here, here, here, here, and here), I have commented on a TEDx talk by a recent MIT bioengineering PhD, Erika DeBenedictis. In her 11-minute presentation, “It’s Time for Intelligent Design,” she says, “Yes!” scientists should “play God.” That is, “We can and we should finally intelligently design life.” To the contrary, my motivation in challenging this video has been to caution against such an idea for I believe it would cause catastrophes in biological engineering. Instead I encouraged respect for biological design which will lead to better human engineering and restoration of the “good design” in biology.
A proper respect for design in biology will result in more productive research questions and hypotheses. Respect of design will also bring extra caution in our approach to manipulating biology. This will help reduce damaging applications while allowing us to restore instances of optimality and robustness to systems that have been damaged or degraded over time.
In the end, zealous scientists like Dr. DeBenedictis and I share a common goal — we wish to address real crises facing humanity and the planet, so it truly matters that we follow the evidence to its logical end and base our research and applications on that end.
In summary, I challenge Dr. DeBenedictis and other readers to recognize the incredible design in biological life and to see the potential for lasting discoveries and applications when we allow ourselves to work within that framework.
References:
- Atkins, P. W. The Periodic Kingdom: A Journey Into The Land Of The Chemical Elements. Basic Books, 1995.
- Bar-Even, Arren, et al. “Rethinking Glycolysis: On the Biochemical Logic of Metabolic Pathways.” Nature Chemical Biology, vol. 8, no. 6, May 2012, pp. 509–17.
- Bauer, Marianne, et al. “Trading Bits in the Readout from a Genetic Network.” arXiv [q-bio.MN], 31 Dec. 2020, http://arxiv.org/abs/2012.15817. arXiv.
- Chirico, Nicola, et al. “Why Genes Overlap in Viruses.” Proceedings. Biological Sciences / The Royal Society, vol. 277, no. 1701, Dec. 2010, pp. 3809–17.
- Cornish-Bowden, Athel, and Maria Luz Cárdenas. Control of Metabolic Processes. Springer Science & Business Media, 2013.
- Court, Steven J., et al. “Lower Glycolysis Carries a Higher Flux than Any Biochemically Possible Alternative.” Nature Communications, vol. 6, Sept. 2015, p. 8427.
- Denton, Michael. The Miracle of the Cell. Discovery Institute, 2020.
- Dulla, Kalyan, et al. “Splice-Modulating Oligonucleotide QR-110 Restores CEP290 mRNA and Function in Human c.2991+1655A>G LCA10 Models.” Molecular Therapy. Nucleic Acids, vol. 12, Sept. 2018, pp. 730–40.
- Frølich, Simon, et al. “Uncovering Nature’s Design Strategies through Parametric Modeling, Multi-Material 3D Printing, and Mechanical Testing : Uncovering Nature’s Design Strategies….” Advanced Engineering Materials, vol. 19, no. 6, June 2017, p. e201600848.
- Fu, Wenqing, et al. “Analysis of 6,515 Exomes Reveals the Recent Origin of Most Human Protein-Coding Variants.” Nature, vol. 493, no. 7431, Jan. 2013, pp. 216–20.
- Gebbers, Jan-Olaf, and Jean-Albert Laissue. “Bacterial Translocation in the Normal Human Appendix Parallels the Development of the Local Immune System.” Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, vol. 1029, Dec. 2004, pp. 337–43.
- Ilardo, Melissa, et al. “Extraordinarily Adaptive Properties of the Genetically Encoded Amino Acids.” Scientific Reports, vol. 5, Mar. 2015, p. 9414.
- Labin, Amichai M., et al. “Müller Cells Separate between Wavelengths to Improve Day Vision with Minimal Effect upon Night Vision.” Nature Communications, vol. 5, July 2014, p. 4319.
- Labin, A. M., and E. N. Ribak. “Retinal Glial Cells Enhance Human Vision Acuity.” Physical Review Letters, vol. 104, no. 15, Apr. 2010, p. 158102.
- Laurin, Michel, et al. “The Cecal Appendix: One More Immune Component with a Function Disturbed by Post-Industrial Culture.” The Anatomical Record: Advances in Integrative Anatomy and Evolutionary Biology, vol. 294, no. 4, Wiley Online Library, 2011, pp. 567–79.
- Maeda, Masateru, et al. “Quantifying the Dynamic Wing Morphing of Hovering Hummingbird.” Royal Society Open Science, vol. 4, no. 9, Sept. 2017, p. 170307.
- Mantri, Pam, and John Thomas. “Nature’s Design’s: The Biology of Survival.” MATEC Web of Conferences, vol. 301, EDP Sciences, 2019, p. 00023.
- Ma, Songyun, et al. “Multiscale Experimental and Computational Investigation of Nature’s Design Principle of Hierarchies in Dental Enamel.” Biomedical Technology, 2018, pp. 273–91, doi:10.1007/978-3-319-59548-1_15.
- Mason, Kenneth A., et al. Biology. McGraw-Hill, 2014.
- Mayer-Bacon, Christopher, et al. “Evolution as a Guide to Designing Xeno Amino Acid Alphabets.” International Journal of Molecular Sciences, vol. 22, no. 6, 2021, p. 2787, doi:10.3390/ijms22062787.
- Mayer-Bacon, Christopher, and Stephen J. Freeland. “A Broader Context for Understanding Amino Acid Alphabet Optimality.” Journal of Theoretical Biology, vol. 520, Mar. 2021, p. 110661.
- Ng, Chiam Yu, et al. “Pareto Optimality Explanation of the Glycolytic Alternatives in Nature.” Scientific Reports, vol. 9, no. 1, Feb. 2019, p. 2633.
- Noor, Elad, et al. “Central Carbon Metabolism as a Minimal Biochemical Walk between Precursors for Biomass and Energy.” Molecular Cell, vol. 39, no. 5, Sept. 2010, pp. 809–20.
- Park, Junyoung O., et al. “Metabolite Concentrations, Fluxes and Free Energies Imply Efficient Enzyme Usage.” Nature Chemical Biology, vol. 12, no. 7, July 2016, pp. 482–89.
- Pavesi, Angelo. “Asymmetric Evolution in Viral Overlapping Genes Is a Source of Selective Protein Adaptation.” Virology, vol. 532, June 2019, pp. 39–47.
- Petkova, Mariela D., et al. “Optimal Decoding of Cellular Identities in a Genetic Network.” Cell, vol. 176, no. 4, Feb. 2019, pp. 844–55.e15.
- Rivera, Jesus, et al. “Publisher Correction: Toughening Mechanisms of the Elytra of the Diabolical Ironclad Beetle.” Nature, vol. 590, no. 7844, Feb. 2021, p. E21.
- Scholes, Gregory D., et al. “Lessons from Nature about Solar Light Harvesting.” Nature Chemistry, vol. 3, no. 10, Sept. 2011, pp. 763–74.
- Study to Evaluate QR-110 in Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis (LCA) Due to the c.2991+1655A>G Mutation (p.Cys998X) in the CEP290 Gene. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03140969. Accessed 12 Mar. 2021.
- Szklarczyk, Radek, et al. “Rapid Asymmetric Evolution of a Dual-Coding Tumor Suppressor INK4a/ARF Locus Contradicts Its Function.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, vol. 104, no. 31, July 2007, pp. 12807–12.
- Vitetta, Luis, et al. “The Brain–Intestinal Mucosa–Appendix– Microbiome–Brain Loop.” Diseases, vol. 6, no. 2, 2018, p. 23, doi:10.3390/diseases6020023.