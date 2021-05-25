Origin of Life: Brian Miller Distills a Debate Between Dave Farina and James Tour

Photo credit: © Marie-Lan Nguyen / Wikimedia Commons.

On a new ID the Future podcast, host Eric Anderson and physicist Brian Miller, research director for Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, discuss a recent debate between YouTube science educator Dave Farina and Rice University synthetic organic chemist James Tour. Tour has argued that no one — not even the most elite of origin-of-life scientists — has a clue how life could have arisen through blind natural forces on the early Earth. Farina created a YouTube response on his channel arguing that Tour is wrong and that origin-of-life researchers are well on their way to solving the mystery of life’s origin. Tour responded in his own YouTube video series. Now Miller and Anderson boil it all down and argue that Tour is right and Farina wrong on multiple levels. Download the podcast or listen to it here.