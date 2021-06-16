Dembski: If COVID-19 Was Designed in a Lab, Here’s How the Designers Might Cover Their Tracks

Image: Fusion Medical Animation, via Unsplash.

In light of much recent public discussion among scientists and policymakers about whether the COVID-19 virus was designed in a lab, our colleague William Dembski wrote an innovative article about how we could possibly detect design in a virus. Dembski is agnostic about whether this particular virus was designed, as he writes:

Just to be clear, I’m not a conspiracy theorist and I haven’t looked closely at the evidence for the coronavirus exhibiting telltale markers in its structure that would warrant a design inference. I don’t know. And I’ve got a day job as a businessman, so I’m not going to spend a lot of time to figure this out.

But Dr. Dembski offers insightful analysis about how we could go about determining whether the virus was designed, and also speculates about how designers might try to cover their tracks to hide the design. Read the rest here.