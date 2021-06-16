Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design
Medicine Icon Medicine

Dembski: If COVID-19 Was Designed in a Lab, Here’s How the Designers Might Cover Their Tracks

David Klinghoffer
June 15, 2021, 6:26 PM
COVID-19
Image: Fusion Medical Animation, via Unsplash.

In light of much recent public discussion among scientists and policymakers about whether the COVID-19 virus was designed in a lab, our colleague William Dembski wrote an innovative article about how we could possibly detect design in a virus. Dembski is agnostic about whether this particular virus was designed, as he writes:

Just to be clear, I’m not a conspiracy theorist and I haven’t looked closely at the evidence for the coronavirus exhibiting telltale markers in its structure that would warrant a design inference. I don’t know. And I’ve got a day job as a businessman, so I’m not going to spend a lot of time to figure this out.

But Dr. Dembski offers insightful analysis about how we could go about determining whether the virus was designed, and also speculates about how designers might try to cover their tracks to hide the design. Read the rest here

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

Share

Tags

coronavirusCOVID-19Design Inferenceintelligent designpolicymakersscientistsvirusesWilliam Dembski