Dominic Halsmer: Aesthetic Arguments for Intelligent Design

Photo credit: Gabi Scott, via Unsplash.

On a classic ID the Future episode, Dr. Dominic Halsmer, Dean of the College of Science and Engineering at Oral Roberts University, continues a conversation with host Casey Luskin about Halsmer’s peer-reviewed paper “The Coherence of an Engineered World,” published in the International Journal of Design & Nature and Ecodynamics. Dr. Halsmer explains some of the aesthetic arguments for design from beauty in science, engineering, and the study of humanity. How do modularity, specificity, adaptability, durability, and other aspects of engineering systems argue for intelligent design in nature? To find out, download the podcast or listen to it here.