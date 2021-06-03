ID as an “Argument from Ignorance”? And Other Questions for Stephen Meyer

Photo: Stephen Meyer, via En Arche Foundation.

On a new episode of ID the Future, Stephen Meyer continues fielding questions about his new book, Return of the God Hypothesis. The occasion was a live Zoom event for people who had pre-ordered the book. Daniel Reeves emceed. Find the first part of discussion here. Now in the second part, Meyer rebuts the objection that intelligent design is an argument from ignorance. He answers another objection, namely that our uniform experience with designing minds is that minds are embodied in material brains and yet Meyer seems to infer a non-embodied mind as the explanation for the design of life and the universe. He also lists some prominent scientists who have either endorsed the book or championed key arguments in the book. Download the podcast or listen to it here. Meyer is the Director of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture. Reeves is the CSC’s Director of Education and Outreach.